South Leeward Carnival set to launch this weekend with Fish Fest and Cultural Showcase

Rural Carnival activities will continue this weekend with the official launching of the 2025 South Leeward Carnival programme.

President of the South Leeward Carnival Committee, Jules Morgan told NBC News the activities will kick into full gear from this Friday May 30th.

Morgan said the launch will take the form of a Fish Fest in the Clare Valley Community, followed by a Cultural activity in Vermont on May

31st.

Morgan encouraged people to support the different Rural Carnival activities taking place across the country and to also ensure that Vincy Mas 2025 is violence-free.

He also appealed to vendors and patrons to adhere to the No-Glass Bottle Policy.

