Government seeks to attract brand name hotels to boost tourism sector

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has indicated that the government’s role in the local hotel industry is to help facilitate a brand name at each value position throughout the country.

According to Minister Gonsalves, while not wanting to spend the money itself, the government will like to see hoteliers establish hotels at the 6, 4- and 3- star levels.

The Minister said the established brands have massive marketing push and are able to take over some of the promotion of country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related