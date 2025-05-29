Botanic Gardens to host exhibition and plant sale as part of 260th Anniversary Activities

The year-long programme of activities being held to observe the 260th anniversary of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Botanic Gardens will continue this Friday.

Marketing and Public Relations Officer at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow told NBC News, they will be holding an Exhibition and Plant sale at the Botanic Gardens.

Barrow said they expect Friday’s event to be another huge success much like their other activities.

Barrow said this Friday’s Plant Sale will run from at 8am to 4pm while the Exhibition will run from 10:30am to 3pm.

She is encouraging the public to go out and experience their final Park Exploration day programme on Friday and picnic while witnessing the exhibition, which will focus on the History of the Botanic Gardens.

