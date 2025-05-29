SVGTCCU’s ‘Lunch With TCCU’ Money Management event hailed a Success
The second part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (SVGTCCU) educational events held earlier this week focusing on proper money management, has been dubbed a huge success.
Marketing Manager at the SVGTCCU, Melissa Yorke-Nicholls told NBC News the monthly programme which was held on Monday was well received by the public.
She said the event dubbed “Lunch With TCCU” featured addresses from a number of stalwarts in the Credit Union movement.
Yorke-Nicholls said the event focused on their 47th Annual General Meeting for members, which is fast approaching.
Yorke-Nicholls also commended the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School for winning this year’s National Science Quiz.