The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be above average in activity, as indicated by the Colorado State Universities early forecast delivered in April.

Speaking at a News conference, Executive The Director of Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Elizabeth Riley said the experts have predicted 17 named storms with nine expected to become hurricanes and four likely to reach major hurricane status.

She also reflected on the progress made by her agency in the last year, especially in strengthening the regional response mechanism.

Riley added that at the sub-regional level, there have been notable strides and strengthening of the capabilities of the response teams.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related