Prime Minister reflects on unity of people despite colonial divisions during Indian Arrival Day Ceremony

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said despite the efforts of colonialism to divide the different races in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the people resolved to try to live together as best as possible.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made this statement while reflecting on the strides made by the different ethnicities that make up the country, in a post-colonial society.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark Indian Arrival Day, the Prime Minister said colonialism divided each of the ethnic groups on the island.

The Prime Minister said the people have come together through the fever of history, with a core of tried and tested values of a Caribbean civilization.

