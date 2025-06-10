Campden Park resident named Fisherman of the Year

Eli Slater of Campden Park is this year’s Fisherman of the Year.

Slater produced the heaviest catch of the day with 988.8 lbs to walk away with the title winning an Engine (60 Hp) 4 Stroke and six bottles engine oil in the process

Bernie Wright won in Class 1 with a catch weighing 177 lbs, winning $7000.00, among other items.

Speaking at yesterday’s Fisherman’s Day activities at the Calliaqua Playing field, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said food, including fish must always be available, affordable and accessible.

The Minister said supporting Made in Vincy ensures that money is placed in the pockets of fisher folks and farmers.

Minister Caesar said within the next 14 days the sum of 1.8 million dollars will be paid out to the fisher folk of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

