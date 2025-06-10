NBC Radio earns double nominations for 36th CBU Caribbean Media Awards

The National Broadcasting Corporation has been nominated in two categories of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 36th CBU Media Awards.

The announcement was made a short while ago the CBU’s 55th, Annual General Assembly in Belize.

NBC Radio’s Production Assistant and announcer Jason Best was nominated in two Categories – Best Producer Radio and Best Commercial Spot.

He tells NBC News, he is exited and overwhelmed by the nomination.

Best also thanks NBC for making him aware of the award.

It has been several years since NBC radio was nominated for a CBU awards.

