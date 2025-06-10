Prime Minister Gonsalves warns of global fallout if conflict erupts in the Taiwan Straight

All parties are being urged to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme last week, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said should a war break out in that region, there will be a global conflagration.

He further said there could be a nuclear Armageddon, because the stakes are extremely high.

The Prime Minister said there has been strategic ambiguity that has kept the peace.

He added that the US government now wants to clear up the ambiguity and make stipulations more clear.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related