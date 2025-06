Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated the need for a 2.1 fertility rate in order for the population to grow.

Speaking on NBC radio recently, the Prime Minister echoed the calls of regional and international leaders for an increased fertility rate, in order for the population to continue growing

Prime Minister Gonsalves explained the need for the 2.1 fertility rate in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

