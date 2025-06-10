Fisherman’s Day celebrates legacy and future of SVG’s Fishing Industry

Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Representative of East St George Camillo Gonsalves said Fisherman’s Day celebrates fishermen and fisherwomen who laid the ground work before us.

Minister Gonsalves added that it also celebrates the present and the future of fishing in St Vincent and the Grenadine.

He said while St Vincent and the Grenadines is a small island developing state, when combined with the ocean, we are a large ocean developing state.

The Minister added that there is an increasing need to think about food security, especially in light of policies being implemented by the new administration in the United States.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related