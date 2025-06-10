SVG records 12.8% increase for the first quarter in 2025

St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to expand and do well as a competitive tourism destination globally.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James. The Minister provided numbers for the first quarter of 2025.

The Minister said St Vincent and the Grenadines leads in tourism growth in 2024.

He said according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, there was a 12.8 per cent increase in the first quarter of the year as compared to 2025.

Minister James also said there was a 74.8 per cent growth of arrivals from the US Source market in the first quarter of 2025.

He said St Vincent and the Grenadines is ranked 2nd in growth across all source markets.

