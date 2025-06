DEACONESS ANN CECILE SUZANNE YOUNG better known as SISTER SUSAN of Mc Kies Hill died on Monday May 26th at the age of 62. She was a Retired Counselor and Social Worker. The funeral takes place on Wednesday June 18th at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related