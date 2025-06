MR GLENROY FRANKLYN better known as KARF of Coull’s Hill and Union Island died on Saturday May 24th at the age of 44. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 22nd at the Sr. John’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Coulls Hill. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. Transportation will be available by the van Stick Man from Barrouallie at noon.

