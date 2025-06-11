The Government is continuing to work assiduously to provide opportunities for the development of the nation’s fishing industry.

This statement was made by Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, Davyeon Muckette during Monday’s Fisherman’s Day activities at the Calliaqua Playing field.

Muckette said over the past year, the Government provided extensive training opportunities for fisher folk to improve their production, while ensuring safety at Sea and two hundred and seventy-three of his colleagues benefitted from these courses.

Muckette said the Government is continuing to implement measures to ensure that local fisher folk can catch more fish. This, with the installation of even more Fish Aggregating Devices also known as FADS in the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also appealed to fisher folk across the country to continue the great job they are doing to ensure national food security.

