The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to Vincentians of all ages to take oral hygiene seriously.

This appeal was made by Senior Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendon Richards.

Speaking on NBC radio, Dr. Richards warned that poor dental habits are affecting people’s ability to speak and live comfortably.

He said that neglecting basic care can lead to bleeding gums, toothaches, and serious discomfort that affects daily life.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related