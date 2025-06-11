Young people are facing increasing mental health challenges fueled by the unrealistic standards and comparisons often seen on social media.

So says psychologist Dr. Jozelle Miller, who warns that constant exposure to curated online lives can make youth feel unsuccessful or isolated, leading to anxiety and low self-esteem.

Speaking recently on NBC Radio, Dr. Miller encouraged young people to reach out to trusted sources of support, such as parents, friends, and mental health professionals, and to focus on their own unique journey, rather than compare themselves with what they see online.

