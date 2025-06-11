SVG Calypsonians Association urges public to support National Calypso Preliminaries

The SVG Calypsonians Association said it is confident that the public will support the Preliminary Judging events taking place at the Russell’s Auditorium during this week, for this year’s National Calypso competition.

Speaking on NBC’S the Talk Yuh Talk programme, President of the Calypsonians Association Earl Bennett said the Calypsonians have produced great music for this season and while the Tent Shows were not as well supported, he is confident that the Preliminaries, will be a packed affair.

Bennett said tonight the Upstage Xperience will face the judges , followed by On Tour Calypso Tent on Thursday and the Graduates on Friday.

He is encouraging the public to support all of this week’s Preliminary Judging events.

