MRS ELIZABETH GRAHAM better known as EL-MA of New York formerly of Cane End, Marriaqua died on Monday May 12th at the age of 71. The funeral service takes place on Saturday June 21st at the Gospel Hall Church, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

