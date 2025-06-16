A Service of Thanksgiving was held this morning to mark the formal opening of the annual Public Service Week.

The activities are being held to coincide with Public Service Day which will be observed on Monday June 23rd.

The week is being observed under the theme “Disaster Ready Together – A Public Service Commitment to Resilience”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Public Service, Catherine DeFreitas says the aim of the week is to honour the dedication and contributions of public servants.

Meanwhile … Minister responsible for the Public Service, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke to the important role played by Public Servants.

The Prime Minister also said he was impressed with the performance of the choir and urged them to produce an album.

Minister Zonel Wilkinson delivered the sermon at the Service held at the New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related