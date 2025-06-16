Tourism minister highlights stronger partnerships and safety standards for Vincy Mas events

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, has said there is now stronger collaboration between private promoters and the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), as well as enhanced coordination with law enforcement, aimed at raising standards across Vincy Mas events.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Minister James said the government is placing increased emphasis on compliance, quality, and safety across both public and privately organized shows.

He noted that for the first time, there is a more structured approach to how events are monitored and supported.

