Parents urged to act swiftly on warning signs of suicidal thoughts in children

Clinical psychologist Dr. Jozelle Miller is urging parents to take immediate action if they notice signs of suicidal thoughts or emotional distress in their children.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Dr. Miller underscored that early intervention can be life-saving and that professional help must be sought, if parents feel unable to reach or effectively communicate with their child.

Dr. Miller said common signs include withdrawal, sudden mood changes, and expressions of hopelessness. She underscored the importance of adults, especially parents and teachers, learning to recognize these red flags and responding with care and urgency.

In addition to early intervention, Dr. Miller encouraged adults to focus more on using positive language when interacting with children.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related