Senior Nutritionist says portion control to key to promoting healthier living

Senior Nutritionist Alicia Ferdinand is urging Vincentians to rethink their eating habits, not by giving up local favorites, but by practicing better portion control.

Speaking at the recent hosting of the Made in Vincy Festival held at the historic Black Point Tunnel, Ferdinand said traditional foods can still be part of a healthy diet, if consumed in the right amounts.

She emphasized that portion control, combined with increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, is critical to combatting rising rates of lifestyle-related illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

The Made in Vincy Festival, which showcased local food, art, and craftsmanship, provided a timely backdrop for the Ministry’s ongoing campaign to promote healthier living through informed choices.

