PM Gonsalves to assume OECS chairmanship as regional leaders meet this week

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will assume the chairmanship of the OECS Authority during the 77th Meeting set to take place here on Wednesday.

The OECS Heads of Government will be involved in high level talks during the meeting at Sandals Resort.

Several important issues will be addressed including the free movement of people within the region, as well as issues relating to agriculture and food Security.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6pm tomorrow at Sandals Resort.

