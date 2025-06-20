Prime Minister Gonsalves says CARICOM is ‘unequally yoked’ in decision making and outcomes

While member states of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States are equally yoked in decision making and outcomes, this case does not exist within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

That’s the view of OECS Chairman and Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves. He expressed this opinion while addressing the opening ceremony of the 77th session of the OECS Authority.

The Prime Minister said if the member countries of the regional integration entity are unequally yoked in decision making and outcomes, the integration entity may whither or become a yolk, too burdensome for some members to bear, if not corrected.

The Prime Minister said prior to OECS member’s states signing on to the CSME, an authoritative study was conducted by the OECS which confirmed that the CARICOM arrangement disadvantaged the OECS manufacturing sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted several disparities in arrangements with larger CARICOM countries and OECS members.

