Local Red Cross to host Mental Health-Focused Disaster preparedness sessions

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Focal Point at the Red Cross, Shaneika Laidlow, is encouraging members of the public to participate in two community based disaster preparedness sessions.

In an interview, Laidlow says, these sessions are designed to raise awareness about the critical role mental health plays before, during, and after emergencies.

Laidlow notes that building community-level awareness and coping strategies is critical in a time when climate-related events and other emergencies are becoming increasingly frequent.

The sessions also reflect the Red Cross’ ongoing efforts to expand its support network beyond volunteers, ensuring citizens across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are better prepared, mentally and emotionally, to respond and recover.

