World Pediatrics launches General Orthopedics mission in SVG

World Pediatrics is currently preparing to host a General Orthopedics Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, commencing this weekend.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins said the mission will again be headed by Dr. Eric Gordon from June 21st to the 28th.

He said the visiting team will be treating children with fractures, hip shortages, leg-lengthening issues among other orthopedic conditions of the lower extremities.

Wiggins said they expect to see sixty patients as part of their General Orthopedics Medical clinic to kick off the mission and will also be conducting a number of surgeries during next week.

