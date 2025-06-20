35 restaurants set to showcase local flavors for SVG Restaurant Week

Preparations are well underway for the hosting of Restaurant Week from June 22nd to the 28th.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA), Isola Giddings said during Restaurant Week, everything local including food and drinks, among other things will be promoted.

Giddings said thirty-five local Restaurants are already on board, so there will be a packed week of activities.

She outlined some of what will take place as part of Restaurant Week.

