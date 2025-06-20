Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer Colville King has encouraged young Vincentians to consider artificial insemination in livestock as a viable and profitable business opportunity.

Speaking during a recent interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), King highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding this area within the agricultural sector.

King noted that artificial insemination is a priority area for the Ministry of Agriculture, and efforts are underway to modernize and expand the country’s capabilities with the support of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

As part of the initiative, King disclosed that the artificial insemination lab is being upgraded, and the Ministry will soon be rolling out training programmes to equip interested individuals with the necessary skills to support and grow the service.

