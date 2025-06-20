The 77th session of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority wrapped up last night.

However, according to the OECS, the planned press conference was canceled due to extended deliberations during the day’s caucus and plenary sessions, which ran into the late evening hours.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves assumed the chairmanship of the OECS Authority, for a period of one year.

The meeting was held under the theme “Adapting, Innovating Sustaining – a Unified OECS for a Changing World”

Photo credit:API



Like this: Like Loading...

Related