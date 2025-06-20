Sandals Foundation provides major donation to three Vincentian Schools

The Sandals Foundation is providing an opportunity for students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to have more access to technology.

The Foundation recently donated 50 desktop monitors, 47 chairs and eight tables for the computers labs at the Leeward District Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, Layou Government School and the Buccament Government School.

The project, valued at some 15-thousand US dollars also involved internet installation, the refurbishing of tables, and the provision of keyboards, computer mice, retail systems and printers – made possible by Sandals Foundation Canadian partners Barter Network Ltd., Compugen Finance Inc., and James Sutton.

At the handover and official opening of the school’s computer lab, the principal at Leeward District Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, Ginette Pierre, said the initiative has provided the students with essential tools needed to bolster their computer literacy in this digital age.

The Principals at Layou Government School, Carmine Williams and Buccament Government School, Milton Weekes also expressed gratitude for the donation.

The Sandals Foundation is committed to the growth and development of Caribbean schools, with a number of projects tailored to the creation and strengthening of key programmes and infrastructure, giving students tools that support their psychosocial and academic needs.

