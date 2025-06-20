Maroon Hill road faces extended closure due to slope instablility

Engineering challenges have led to extended road closures in the Maroon Hill area as rehabilitation works face more complex conditions than originally anticipated.

During a live update by the Agency for Public Information, Project Engineer Cecil Harry explained that slope instability on a section of the road has been more problematic than expected, forcing engineers to reassess their approach.

Motorists are now advised to use the Lula–Cotton Ground Road or the Windward Highway until further notice.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Parliamentary Representative for the area, Saboto Caesar, is urging road users to cooperate with engineers and remain patient as work continues.

Minister Caesar stressed that while the alternative routes may be longer, public safety must remain a priority.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related