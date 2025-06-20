SVGCC launches free community based training courses

In a significant move to expand educational access and strengthen community development, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) has announced the rollout of a series of free community based training courses targeting individuals across the country.

The initiative aims to bring practical, skills-based education directly to communities, particularly those with limited access to traditional learning pathways.

The introductory courses being offered include: Motor Vehicle Repairs, Welding, Electrical Installation, Front Desk and Reception Procedures, Introduction to Business, Introduction to Carpentry, Introduction to Plumbing

Speaking on NBC Radio, Marketing and Communications Officer at the SVGCC, Affia James Clarke, said the programme is designed not only to increase access but also to empower individuals toward employment, entrepreneurship, or further education.

Clarke noted that while registration can be completed online, individuals may also contact the college directly for assistance, ensuring the process is accessible to all.

