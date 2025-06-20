St. Vincent and the Grenadines advances regional integration efforts within OECS Economic Union

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is playing a pivotal role in advancing regional integration within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), following its recent hosting of a high-level OECS meeting and the assumption of the OECS chairmanship by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

During the meeting, OECS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic and social ties through the OECS Economic Union, which was officially established in 2010 under the Revised Treaty of Basseterre.

The treaty aims to promote the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people across member states—a vision that SVG is now helping to drive forward.

Acting Head of the OECS Economic Union, Dr. Clarence Henry, in a recent interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), highlighted the tangible benefits of the Union.

