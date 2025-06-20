PM Gonsalves highlights challenges and possibilities as OECS hosts 77th Meeting in SVG

There are tremendous possibilities ahead for the Organization for Eastern Caribbean States, (OECS), despite the many challenges.

The point was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while delivering remarks at the opening of the 77th Meeting of the OECS Authority held on Wednesday.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, issues related to trade between OECS Countries and the Caribbean Community continue to be of concern.

Dr. Gonsalves assumed the Chairmanship of the OECS Authority during the meeting held at Sandals Resort.

