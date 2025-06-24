Government secures 21 lots on Union Island for new homes for those displaced by Beryl

The Government has identified 21 lots of land on Union Island for the construction of new homes for residents displaced by Hurricane Beryl.

The announcement was made by to the Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Dr. Brewster said the Chief Surveyor is currently on Union Island finalizing site designs to allow construction to begin as soon as possible. He added that the preparatory work is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Dr. Brewster also provided new details on the shipment of prefabricated homes set to arrive from Trinidad.

