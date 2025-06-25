The selling of citizenship and passports is on borrowed time.

That’s according to the Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. He was responding to the recent agreement of the European Parliament and European Council, to suspend short stay visa free entry to EU countries, as a response to security concerns and rights violations.

Speaking on this morning’s edition of NBC’S Face to Face programme, the Prime Minister said the agreement has to be formally adopted by the EU Parliament and Council.

According to a release from the EU Parliament “with the new law, additional grounds for suspending the visa waiver will include hybrid threats, such as state sponsored instrumentalisation of migrants aimed at destabilizing or undermining society; and investor citizenship schemes (“golden passports”), which raise security concerns.”

The Prime Minister also noted that the UK has indicated they will be taking action to implement similar laws.

He added that if persons lose the ability to enter the EU visa free, the passport loses its value.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related