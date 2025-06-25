Health Minister praises regional water operators at Biennial Caribbean Conference in SVG

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince has commended water operators from across the region for the great work they continue to do in ensuring that clean potable water is available to everyone, despite the challenges they face at times.

He made the commendation during this morning’s opening ceremony of the 8th Biennial Caribbean Water Operator’s Conference which is taking place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, over the next three days.

Minster Prince said that while there are challenges at times such as natural disasters among other issues, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to put measures in place to ensure the continued delivery of pipe-borne water to Vincentians.

Meanwhile, delivering the feature address at this morning’s opening ceremony, Professional Engineer Terrence Smith said the conference is important as it brings together regional water operators at a time when there continues to be challenges in the water sector.

Over the next three days water operators from across the region will share ideas, solutions and updates on the current conditions affecting the region, in an effort to foster development and growth for all.

