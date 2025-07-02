Five Male entrepreneurs vie for funding in CED’s TAMEED Business Pitch Competition

Five entrepreneurs will compete in the Business Pitch Competition, organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development, (CED).

The entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to secure funding through the Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development project (TAMEED).

The five finalists will be vying for cash grants in the competition, with funding from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The finalists are Eric Clarke of Teric’s Poultry and Meats, Jessie DaSouza of Vibie’s Concrete Products and Services, Hartiem Farrell of Hartiem Farrell Couture, Rayshorn Richardson of Eknotec Services Ltd, and Ferique Shortte of Union Food Processing.

The competition is one of the major highlights of the project, which was developed to equip male entrepreneurs with the skills necessary for sustainable growth and development in their enterprises.

The competition will focus on innovation, social impact, and business readiness.

It will take place on Tuesday, 15 July, 2025 before a panel of judges at the CED Conference Room. First and second place winners will each receive cash grants of EC$15,000 and EC $10,000 respectively.

The TAMEED project will end with a closing ceremony on July 18th.

