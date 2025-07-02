Akers Road undergoes major upgrades to improve traffic flow

Major upgrades are underway along Akers Road, aimed at improving traffic flow and supporting the country’s expanding transportation needs.

Chief Engineer Brent Bailey said that the increased volume of traffic—particularly from airport activity and the movement of containers and heavy trucks—has made the project critical.

He said the current phase includes the widening and rehabilitation of approximately 700 meters of roadway.

And parliamentary representative for the Marriaqua constituency St. Claire Prince, said the road project is estimated to cost four million EC dollars and forms a vital part of ongoing infrastructure development within the Marriaqua Valley.

