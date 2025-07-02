Public urged to prioritize Health and safety during this carnival season

As Carnival activities ramp up across the country, Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Ralph Williams, is reminding the public that everyone has a role to play in safeguarding their health during the festivities.

Williams has urged not only revelers, but also food handlers, vendors, and health officials to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility for their well-being.

Williams also reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure that health and safety remain a priority throughout the season.

