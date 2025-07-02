Latest News News & Sports Carnival Update- Wednesday 2nd July,2025 Z Jack July 2, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Final preparations are being held for the hosting of Steel and Glitter tomorrow at the Victoria Park. Gailorn Browne has more in today’s Carnival Update. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/STEEL-AND-GLITTER-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Prime Minister issues strong warning against rising lawlessness on Union IslandNext: Public urged to prioritize Health and safety during this carnival season Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Akers Road undergoes major upgrades to improve traffic flow Z Jack July 2, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Public urged to prioritize Health and safety during this carnival season Z Jack July 2, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister issues strong warning against rising lawlessness on Union Island Z Jack July 2, 2025