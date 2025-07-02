Prime Minister issues strong warning against rising lawlessness on Union Island

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has issued a strong warning against rising incidents of lawlessness on Union Island, following reports of home invasions allegedly committed by young residents.

Speaking during a ceremony marking one year since the devastating passage of Hurricane Beryl, the Prime Minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any form of indiscipline, particularly in a community that is still rebuilding.

The remembrance event, held yesterday evening, reflected on the recovery efforts over the past year while also addressing the ongoing challenges faced by residents of Union Island.

The Prime Minister also called on parents to take greater responsibility for their children’s behavior.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related