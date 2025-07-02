The Sandy Bay Secondary School is celebrating after Princess Alexcia ‘Lexi’ Deshong of Sandy Bay Secondary School was crowned the 2025 National Junior Soca Monarch last night at the Victoria Park.

Lexi outperformed eight other competitors to emerge winner with her song “Litty Litty”.

In second position in the Junior Soca Monarch competition was Kyron Adams of the Sandy Bay Secondary School with “Van man”; and the third position was taken by Jelani Sandy of the Dr. J.P Eustace Secondary with “Crown City”.

In the Secondary School Calypso competition

Zion Lewis from St. Josephs’ Convent Kingstown, placed first with her rendition “Don’t Get Caught Up”.

Kelrica MCaul St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua took the second spot with “One Mother’s Cry”

Princess Alexcia ‘Lexi’ Deshong of Sandy Bay Secondary School placed third with “Tell me Why”.

In the Junior Calypso Primary competition –

Annique Stapleton from the Evesham Methodist School placed first with “Cyber Dream”.

Divyne Skye Hackshaw from the Argyle Roman Catholic School placed second with her song “No Rush to Grow” and Leylani Bascombe from the Greiggs Primary school came in third with “My Mommy.”

