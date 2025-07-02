Several Government Officials and other individuals journeyed to the Southern Grenadines yesterday, for activities to commemorate the first anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

A new wharf and Ferry Terminal was opened in Canouan as the Government continues the rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of the Category five Hurricane.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said immense progress has been made in the Southern Grenadines over the past twelve months.

He commended this work describing it as a result of the collaborative effort of all stakeholders.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he will continue to be integrally involved in the ongoing recovery and rebuilding effort.

