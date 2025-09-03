SVG advances local food security with successful tomato production trials

The Ministry of Agriculture has marked a significant milestone in local food production with the successful completion of two years of vegetable field trials, focused on climate-resilient tomatoes.

Leader of the Taiwan Technical Mission, Kevin Lin, speaking to the Agency for Public Information, said the trials were a success and highlighted the strong cooperation between the Ministry, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), and the Taiwan Technical Mission.

He explained that the collaboration had been effective in finding practical agricultural solutions to benefit the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related