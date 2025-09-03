Prime Minister to attend series of engagements in London and Ethiopia

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves leaves the state today for a series of meetings in London and Ethiopia.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he will head a delegation to Ethiopia for a meeting between CARICOM and the African Union.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he will be in-transit in London and has scheduled a number of meetings to take place while there.

