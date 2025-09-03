Vincy Jewels retain ECCB Netball title despite final match loss

St Vincent and the Grenadines Jewells retained their Title in the 5th Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) International Netball Series at the TAN-TEEN Complex in St George’s, Grenada.

This despite losing by one goal 63-64 in their final match to host Grenada last night.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Jewells retained the Gloria Ballantyne Challenge Trophy for the 2nd successive year, and 3rd overall by virtue of a superior goal average over their Grenadian counterparts, who finished second and St Lucia third.

Ten teams took park in this year’s International Series.

