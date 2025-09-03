CARIFESTA 15 dubbed a resounding success by SVG’s contingent

The just concluded CARIFESTA 15 in Barbados, has been described as an awesome festival.

This, from Director of Culture, Maxine Browne, who was part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines contingent.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk programme, Browne said this country’s presentations at the Caribbean’s premier cultural festival were well received.

Browne said from the feedback received from other countries, this country presented a great package of cultural presentations all across

Barbados, with every performer delivering high quality performances.

She said the delegates are returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines ready to implement what was learnt at CARIFESTA to further enhance this country’s cultural presentations.

