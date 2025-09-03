Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is hailing the growth of national festivals, including Carnival, Ital Fest, and Nine Mornings, as key drivers of community engagement and economic development, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to strengthen its cultural and economic offerings.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cannabliss festival media launch last Monday, August 25, Minister Caesar said upcoming events such as Cannabliss 2025, scheduled for October, are poised to surpass last year’s success.

Highlighting the role of agriculture in national development, Minister Caesar also underscored the importance of inclusive legislation that protects traditional cultivators and ensures that the Rastafarian community remains an integral part of the country’s cannabis development framework.

He described the Cannabliss Festival as a celebration of this progress.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related